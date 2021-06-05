A man was killed Friday in a car crash in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The man was driving west on Palmer Road in the Oxon Hill area about 2:45 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line in the center of the road, police said.

He struck a tree near Potomac Heights Drive and died after he was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police said they are trying to determine why the car crossed the center line.