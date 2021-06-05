By Martin WeilJune 5, 2021 at 6:37 a.m. UTCshareA man was killed Friday in a car crash in Prince George’s County, the police said.The man was driving west on Palmer Road in the Oxon Hill area about 2:45 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line in the center of the road, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe struck a tree near Potomac Heights Drive and died after he was taken to a hospital, according to police.Police said they are trying to determine why the car crossed the center line. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.