The driver of a vehicle was killed Christmas morning in a crash in Greenbelt. Authorities said the incident happened around 2 a.m. along the southbound side of Kenilworth Avenue and Old Calvert Road. An initial investigation found that the driver ran into a tree. The investigation continues, and the person's name was not immediately released, pending notification of family, according to Prince George's County Police.