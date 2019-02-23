A Fairfax County man was fatally injured in the western part of the county early Friday in a collision with a car going the wrong way, the county police said.

The victim was identified as Eliseo Ruiz, 59, of Chantilly.

Police said his car was struck head on by a car that was going north in the southbound lanes of Route 28 (Sully Road) in the Chantilly/Centreville area of Fairfax County. The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of Westfields Boulevard, the police said.

They said Ruiz died at a hospital.

The site is about two miles north of Interstate 66.

