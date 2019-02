A motorist was killed in Fairfax County Saturday in a car crash in the Lorton area, the county police said.

The crash occurred around noon at Telegraph Road and Graceway Drive, the police said. The crash involved a single car, they said.

The motorist was not identified immediately.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news