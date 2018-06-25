The charred remains of a fatal truck accident on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge are seen on June 20, 2018. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

A man driving a tractor-trailer who died in a fiery crash involving construction vehicles on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge last week has been identified as a 60-year-old from New Jersey, authorities said.

On Wednesday at about 11 a.m., Rodell Jones, 60, of Bordentown, N.J., was behind the wheel of a truck tractor towing an empty 53-foot box trailer owned by JB Hunt Transport, when he drove into a work zone along the left shoulder of northbound I-95/495, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

The truck hit a crash attenuator truck and a bucket truck before catching fire, the statement said; three bridge workers suspended over the side of the bridge needed to be rescued, while a Chevrolet Colorado pickup owned by one of the workers also caught fire.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified by the medical examiner through dental records, according to the statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.