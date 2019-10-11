Police said he was driving northbound on Branch Avenue when the driver of a GMC Sierra heading eastbound on Moores Road struck him. Lamb was taken to Southern Maryland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State troopers are searching for the GMC Sierra driver, who fled after the crash. Police said the driver, a man, was weaing a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts s hould call the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101. Polic said they are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

On Wednesday, a man riding a bike was killed in a hit-and-run collision around 6:20 a.m. at McKendree and Accokeek roads, in Brandywine.

The incident is also under investigation, but an initial police report said the man was riding his bike north on McKendree Road when he was “struck by a vehicle from behind.”

In a message on Twitter, police said that the “vehicle did not stop.” Officials said the vehicle “most likely has front-end damage.”

