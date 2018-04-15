A driver was killed and his passenger critically injured in a two-car crash in Howard County, Md., on Saturday, county police said.

The motorist was identified as William John McNamara, 55, and the passenger as Karen Anne McNamara, 54, both of Elkridge, Md., police said.

They said the collision occurred about 2 p.m. on Route 1 just south of Brumbaugh Street in the Elkridge area. According to police, the McNamaras’ car had pulled into the southbound lanes of Route 1 while attempting to turn left onto the northbound lanes of Route 1. The other car was coming south on Route 1, police said.

The driver of the other car was also injured and reported to be in stable condition at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.