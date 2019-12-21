By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 21, 2019 at 12:00 AM ESTA motorist was killed Friday evening in Prince William County when he lost control of his car and it crashed, the county police said.Anteneh Mohammed Desta Al-Damari, 31, of Woodbridge, was killed at about 6:50 p.m. near Rippon and Old Coach Roads in the Woodbridge area, the police said.He was going west on Rippon when he lost control and his vehicle struck a guardrail before turning over and going into the woods, the police said.The cause of the crash was being investigated, the police said late Friday.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy