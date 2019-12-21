A motorist was killed Friday evening in Prince William County when he lost control of his car and it crashed, the county police said.

Anteneh Mohammed Desta Al-Damari, 31, of Woodbridge, was killed at about 6:50 p.m. near Rippon and Old Coach Roads in the Woodbridge area, the police said.

He was going west on Rippon when he lost control and his vehicle struck a guardrail before turning over and going into the woods, the police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, the police said late Friday.