The preliminary investigation, authorities said, revealed that Vargas’s car left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire. Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.
Due to numerous accidents on that roadway, AAA regularly calls Indian Head Highway one of the most dangerous roads in the Washington region, with only the Baltimore-Washington Parkway listed as more deadly.
