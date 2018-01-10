A man was killed Wednesday night during a two-car crash in the Temple Hills area, Prince George’s County police said.

The accident happened in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue when a vehicle traveling north on the road collided with a second vehicle that tried to cross an intersection about 8 p.m., police said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police closed Branch Avenue in both directions as they investigated.

Officials did not release the name of the victim late Wednesday.