A man driving along the Suitland Parkway on Friday afternoon in Maryland was fatally struck by a bullet, and a female passenger was wounded, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the outbound lanes — those leading out of the District — between Naylor and Silver Hill roads. A precise location along that 1 1/2-mile stretch was not revealed.

The identities of the victims were not immediately made public.

Authorities had few details about the shooting, which occurred along a heavily traveled roadway and major commuter route in and out of the District. Suitland Parkway runs just under 10 miles from the Anacostia Freeway in the District through Prince George’s County to the Washington Beltway.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, which is leading the investigation because the parkway is federal land maintained by the U.S. National Park Service, said investigators do not yet know where the shots were fired from.

Delgado said it appears that the vehicle was moving when the shooting occurred. Both victims were rushed to hospitals, where Delgado said the man was pronounced dead.

The woman, who was sitting in the front seat, was being treated for gunshot wounds Friday but her condition was not available. Delgado said police searched the entire parkway between the two exits for evidence. He did not say whether anything was found.

He said police were initially called to the scene for an accident, and officers then discovered that the occupants had been shot. The outbound parkway between Naylor and Silver Hill roads was expected to be closed through the evening rush hour.

