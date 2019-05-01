A motorist was killed in Prince George’s County Tuesday night in a single car crash, the police said.

They said a sedan was going east on Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road about 9:45 p.m. when it veered from the roadway and went into woods.

The car struck several trees, killing the driver, the police said.

They said they were continuing to investigate why the driver left the roadway.

The site is about two miles east of Joint Base Andrews, near Route 4 and about one mile southeast of the Capital Beltway

