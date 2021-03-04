Soon after, another person called and reported a gray sedan was “driving erratically” on the Beltway just west of the bridge, according to Virginia State Police. The caller said the vehicle had hit the jersey wall and was “all over the road,” according to police officials.

Police found the driver on the Beltway near Braddock Road and a trooper tried to stop him but he sped away at over 100 mph, officials said. The driver then hit three vehicles and a trooper’s patrol car as he was being pursued by law enforcement.

AD

AD

Officials said the driver went into Maryland and eventually crashed into a jersey wall on the Capital Beltway near River Road in the Bethesda area.

He then fled on foot and police with K-9 units and a helicopter searched the area for him, according to Maryland State Police.

Just before 8 p.m., police said, they caught the suspect and took him into custody at a fast food restaurant along River Road.

A person who was struck in the incident suffered minor injuries, according to Virginia officials.

Charges are pending against the suspect. He was taken to the Rockville barracks of the state police. His name was not immediately released.