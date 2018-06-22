A man whose car plunged into the water at the Columbia Island Marina on Friday has died. (Arlington County Fire Department)

The driver of a car that plunged into the water at the Columbia Island Marina on Friday morning has died, according to D.C. police.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the man suffered a medical emergency. The man’s name has not been made public pending notification of relatives.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. at the marina near the 14th Street Bridge and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The marina is on the Pentagon Lagoon Yacht Basin. The District’s boundaries include the water up to the Virginia shoreline.

Firefighters from the District and Arlington County, Va., responded to the call, as did U.S. Park and D.C. police. Because the man died, D.C. police is the lead agency investigating.