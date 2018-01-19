Police released surveillance video of a pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven store in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 19. The driver and two others got away with an ATM. (D.C. Police Dept.)

A man backed a pickup truck through a plate-glass window of a 7-Eleven store in Northwest Washington early Friday and, with the help of two others, stole the bank machine, according to D.C. police.

The theft, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Cedar Street NW, in the Takoma neighborhood, was captured on store surveillance video.

It shows the truck plowing into the store and three men dressed in black and wearing masks struggling to get the ATM onto the bed of the pickup truck. Police said no arrests have been made. It was not clear if there were any customers in the store at the time.

Police said the driver of a stolen blue Ford pickup truck backed over a sidewalk and into the front of the store, hitting the window with its back bumper. Two men ran inside the store. Video from Fox-5 shows the men trying to lift the heavy machine into the bed of the pickup truck.

They struggle until the third man joins in the effort. It took them at least a minute. The truck was driven off with one man remaining in the back to hold onto the machine.

Police said the driver headed west on Cedar Street. D.C. police officers found the truck abandoned at Piney Branch Road and Dahlia Street in Northwest. They said the vehicle had been stolen from the District on Jan. 18.

Police said officers found parts of the ATM on Piney Branch Road.