A man was killed early Tuesday in a car crash in the Manassas area of Prince William County, the county police said.

They said the victim was driving a 2004 pickup truck that went off Brentsville Road about 8 a.m. near Sinclair Lane, after crossing the center line. It then went down an embankment and through a fence before striking a tree and coming to rest, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. They identified him as Stephen Edward Miller, 60, of Warrenton.

The cause of the creash remained under investigation, police said.