A D.C. man accused of leading police on a wild car chase that ended in a fatal crash pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Darnell E. Bassett, 24, initially crashed into a disabled D.C. police cruiser at Quarles and Kenilworth avenues NE about 9 p.m. on June 24. An officer in another marked car then chased Barrett across the District-Maryland border and onto the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County.

“Bassett continued driving northbound . . . at a high rate of speed and passed other vehicles by driving on the right shoulder” of the parkway, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in a statement. “Sometime during the incident, one of his tires blew out, but Bassett nevertheless continued driving on the shoulder.”

Eventually, while traveling at least 70 mph, his vehicle slammed into a Honda sport-utility vehicle, killing the driver, Brittany Burks, 27, of Amherst, N.Y.

Bassett, who faces a possible prison term of up to eight years, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27 in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md.

