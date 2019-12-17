Basset, who lives in Northeast Washington, was charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt because the crash occurred on part of the parkway in Maryland that is federal property. Basset’s attorney, Michael T. CitaraManis with the federal public defender’s office, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on June 24 when authorities said Basset’s vehicle struck a marked D.C. police cruiser in Northeast Washington and sped off.

A police officer pursued the vehicle the wrong way on a city street, and then north on D.C. 295, which turns into the parkway. Radio transmissions show a supervisor ordered the officer to stop the pursuit one minute before police said Basset’s vehicle rear-ended a car stopped on the side of the road near the Capitol Beltway interchange.

The woman inside the car, Brittany Burks, 27, of Amherst, N.Y., was killed. Howard University identified Burks as a third-year student at the College of Dentistry. Her family has not spoken publicly about the incident.

In a statement issued after the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors provided additional details about the pursuit and the crash. They said Basset was speeding at 70 mph and driving on the shoulder of the Parkway while passing other vehicles.

Prosecutors said Basset tried to take the exit onto the inner loop of the Beltway but veered across the on-ramp and into a triangular-shaped patch of pavement marked as a safety zone. Authorities said Basset’s vehicle struck a parked Honda CRV occupied by Burks. The impact caused the Honda to spin around and stop on its side.

At the time of the crash, D.C. police said the officer who gave chase had been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into whether he followed proper procedures in the pursuit. The department has not yet commented on whether that review is complete.

D.C. police have strict policies regarding vehicular pursuits and typically only authorize them in connection with serious crimes. A police supervisor had determined that Basset’s initial collision with a police cruiser, which prompted the chase, had caused only property damage and no injuries.

But by the time the supervisor ordered the chase discontinued at 9:12 p.m., it appeared to be too late. Police radio transmissions show the crash occurred at 9:13 p.m.

