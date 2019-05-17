A woman who plowed into a Maryland restaurant in a crash that left a Boy Scout commissioner dead on Friday received a 12-month prison term.

Vernelle Robinson, 56, was convicted of manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving and speeding earlier this year.

The crash at Babe’s Boys Tavern in Upper Marlboro, Md., injured almost a dozen people and killed Isiah Pugh, a 73-year-old in the restaurant for a meeting of local Boy Scout leaders, died in the hospital a week after the Oct. 24, 2017, crash.

Robinson received a 3-year sentence, with all but 12 months suspended.

Prosecutors had argued that Robinson — excited to go to cash a winning lottery ticket — flew around a curve at more than double the posted speed advisory and lost control. Her car burst through the restaurant wall going at least 75 miles and hour, according to trial evidence.

During her three-day trial in March in Prince George’s County, Robinson and her attorneys said that her Toyota sedan accelerated unexpectedly and went out of control. The defense cited several mass recalls Toyota issued on bad floor mats and acceleration pedals.



Isiah Pugh, 73, died of injuries suffered when a car crashed through a restaurant where he was having lunch on October 2017. (Family photo/Family photo)

“I kind of panicked and my car went through there,” Robinson told television reporters outside the restaurant shortly after the crash.

But prosecutors said none of the vehicle flaws cited by the defense actively applied to Robinson’s car. They either had been fixed by a previous owner or applied to a different model, prosecutors said.

Speed was the issue, prosecutors said. “Vernelle Robinson was driving too fast and trying to brake too late,” Assistant State’s Attorney Franklin Shelton said.

The restaurant near the county courthouse in Upper Marlboro is popular with police, lawyers and judges. C. Philip Nichols Jr., a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and chairman of the Boy Scout district Pugh managed, was also in the restaurant with Pugh.

Witnesses who testified at trial recalled the dramatic crash, describing the explosion of the car as blew through the wall and being hit by flying rubble.

Read more:

With fatal crashes on the rise in Pr. George’s, county leaders fear prom season could make it worse

Washington-area funeral operator has been shut down, sued and fined. Now he’s been convicted.

A football locker room, a broomstick and a sex assault case roil a school

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news