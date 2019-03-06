A driver who plowed her car through a Maryland restaurant in a crash that killed one and injured several others was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed during her three-day trial that Vernelle Robinson, 56, was behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan that slammed through the wall of Babes Boys Tavern in Upper Marlboro, Md., in 2017. But they disagreed over whether she was driving recklessly or operating a malfunctioning car that went out of control.

Prosecutors argued that Robinson knowingly flew around a curve going double the posted speed limit as she hurried to cash a winning $500 lottery ticket at her neighborhood liquor store. They said she lost control around a bend causing her to crash through the walls of restaurant during the lunch hour rush going at least 75 miles an hour, injuring several patrons and killing 73-year-old Isiah Pugh.

“Vernelle Robinson was driving too fast and trying to brake too late,” Assistant State’s Attorney Franklin Shelton said.

But Robinson, who testified in her own defense, said that the car unexpectedly accelerated before the brakes then failed moments before the Oct. 24, 2017 crash. Robinson’s attorneys said her vehicle was part of a massive Toyota recall of faulty floor mats and sticky acceleration pedals. They argued that the car began speeding uncontrollably and she couldn’t hit the brakes.

“I kind of panicked and my car went through there,” Robinson told television reporters outside the restaurant shortly after the crash.

Prosecutors dismissed the idea that the mechanics in the car failed and caused uncontrollable acceleration. They said the brake pedal in Robinson’s car was not subject to one of the Toyota recalls and the previous owner of the vehicle had gotten the floor mats fixed.

“It’s not a situation of a sticky pedal,” Shelton said. “It’s a situation involving a heavy foot . . . a lead foot.”

Robinson was heading south on Old Crain Highway when she lost control while turning onto Marlboro Pike, according to Prince George’s County police. The posted speed limit around the curve was 30 miles an hour, prosecutors said, and data from the car’s computers recorded a speed of at least 75 miles an hour at the time of impact.

[Aftermath of car crashing through restaurant looked like ‘Saving Private Ryan’]

Security cameras in the tavern, also known as Top of the Hill, captured the dramatic crash.

The footage shows patrons sitting in the restaurant popular with lawyers, judges and law enforcement who frequent the courthouse in Upper Marlboro. Suddenly a car is seen blasting through the wall. Cinder blocks fly, dust fills the air and customers are propelled cross the room.

Upper Marlboro Attorney Michael Adams was one of the customers seen on video being tossed during the crash. The restaurant has since reopened.

“There was just an explosion,” testified Adams, who was out for lunch with colleagues that day. Adams said he recalled hearing a rumbling before flying from his table to the bar. “I was just trying to figure out what just happened,” he told jurors.

Adams remembered trying to look for his colleague, who it turned out was unconscious buried under debris near the bar. Adams testified that he lost a molar and fractured his cheek bone.

Pugh had been at the restaurant that day for a meeting with local Boy Scout leaders. Pugh had just finished talking about Boy Scout business when the car crashed through the restaurant, recalled C. Philip Nichols Jr., a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and chairman of the Boy Scout district Pugh managed.

“I ordered the turkey sandwich special, and the next thing you know, the wall came down, the car came through, the ceiling dropped and Isiah fell in my lap,” Nichols had said in an interview after the crash.

Pugh died one week after suffering critical injuries in the crash.

Robinson’s lawyers said multiple factors could have caused the car to speed, including floor mats that were improperly placed beneath the pedals.

“Just because this is a very tragic accident does not mean you have to hold Ms. Robinson responsible,” her attorney Kimberly Fullerton said. “There’s evidence of a car going out of control and she’s trying to stop it.”

