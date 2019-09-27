“My dad was supposed to be around for my birthday. He was supposed to see me graduate, go to college and walk me down the aisle at my wedding. His death has taken away my ability to enjoy any of these things,” she said. “Now at my house, we don’t even know what toilet paper to buy, because he made those purchases.”

David Salovesh, a well-known advocate for the D.C. biking community, was killed when a man driving a stolen minivan at more than 50 mph plowed into him as he was waiting at a stoplight. On Friday, the driver, 25-year-old Robert Earl Little, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison after pleading guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter.

Before issuing the sentence, Judge Craig S. Iscoe, who himself biked to court Friday morning, called the sentencing hearing “one of the most painful” he had ever experienced. About 100 people, including family and cycling enthusiasts, some of whom were wearing their biking paraphernalia, filled the rows in two separate courtrooms to show support for Ophelia and her mother, Jean Destefano-Salovesh.

Destefano-Salovesh said she and her husband had been together for 20 years. She spoke of his love of things beyond cycling, including nature, music, hiking, baking bread, architecture, animals, history and photography.

“To say that David loved life would be an understatement,” Destefano-Salovesh said, her voice cracking with emotion. “We were looking forward to so much more time. But Robert Little robbed us of that and so much more. We lost feeling safe. We lost the man we could count on. My life is now without joy and a sense of needing to live.”

At around 10 a.m. on April 19, according to court documents, a white Dodge Grand Caravan at Benning Road and Florida Avenue NE struck the 54-year-old Salovesh as he was resting on his bicycle waiting for the signal to change. After the impact, the van, with Salovesh attached to the vehicle, crashed into a nearby tree, pinning Salovesh, according to the documents.

Authorities say Little was fleeing police in the stolen van, but police had discontinued the pursuit by the time Little struck Salovesh. When Little was arrested, prosecutors say his blood tested positive for PCP.

At the hearing, Little’s public defender, James King, said his client immediately accepted responsibility for the accident, but he said Little had not used PCP in the hours leading up to the accident. King said PCP can stay in a user’s bloodstream for days or weeks after use.

Little, of Northwest Washington, turned and faced the family and said he “regretted” his actions. “I know that is not enough and that I can’t bring back your loved one. I apologize for that. I didn’t intend to hurt nobody. I didn’t think I would crash that car and that someone would die.”

Salovesh’s family said in court that they had pushed back against the plea deal. They argued that anything less than 30 years was unacceptable.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward O’Connell said the sentencing range for such an offense is between six and 10 years. O’Connell said his office gave Little credit for admitting guilt early in the case, even before the preliminary hearing was held.

Had Little not admitted guilt and instead gone to trial, he could have faced a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

