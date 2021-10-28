Prince George’s County police said two drivers were killed in the Camp Springs area. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:56 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:56 a.m. EDTShare this storyTwo drivers are dead after a head-on crash Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.Local police said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Allentown Road near Branch Avenue in the Camp Springs area.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.Officials did not release the identities of the drivers. Some roads in the area were closed for several hours. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...