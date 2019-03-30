This story has been updated.

A man drowned late Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County, the police said.

After preliminary investigation, the police said it appeared that the man had gone into Lake Braddock to retrieve a dog.

The man’s body was pulled from the lae near the 9400 block of Goshen Lane in the Burke area of western Fairfax County.

No name was immediately available.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news