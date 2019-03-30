This story has been updated.
A man drowned late Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County, the police said.
After preliminary investigation, the police said it appeared that the man had gone into Lake Braddock to retrieve a dog.
The man’s body was pulled from the lae near the 9400 block of Goshen Lane in the Burke area of western Fairfax County.
No name was immediately available.
