Criminal charges have been dropped against a D.C. neighborhood advisory commissioner who was arrested in December and accused of driving under the influence and resisting arrest in Maryland.

The charges were filed by Prince George’s County police against Paul Trantham, an elected representative to a neighborhood in Ward 8 in Southeast Washington. Trantham has been involved in D.C. politics for a long time and is outspoken about violence in the poorer neighborhoods of the District.

Trantham was charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, resisting arrest and three traffic violations, in connection with a Dec. 19 traffic stop.

During a motions hearing Monday, a judge determined the traffic stop was not valid, said John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Because the stop was rendered invalid, all of the charges police subsequently filed against Trantham got tossed, Erzen said.

Trantham was arrested just after midnight on Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill in December after an officer reported seeing his blue Subaru swerving from lane to lane, police said. Trantham stopped at a red light and an officer said he saw him “falling asleep” and had “bloodshot eyes,” according to a police report.

Police said Trantham told the officer he had consumed two Heineken beers. Trantham said in an interview Wednesday he had the beers at a friend’s house about four hours before he was stopped.

Police also said Trantham refused to take a sobriety test, but Trantham said it was not offered.

Trantham was taken to a local police station, where police say he screamed at officers, used racial slurs and again refused a sobriety test, according to police.

Also, police said that as officers read Trantham his rights in the station, he stood up and urinated on the floor, and then ordered officers to clean it up.

On Wednesday, Trantham said he has Type 2 diabetes, and while handcuffed had asked officers to allow him to use the bathroom. He said the officers said they would but did not follow through.

“I had no choice but to relieve myself,” Trantham said Wednesday.

Trantham then was taken to a restroom, where he slammed the door and said he “wasn’t coming out,” according to an earlier police report. Video posted by Prince George’s police show officers at the bathroom door asking Trantham to come out, and he is heard cursing and refusing to exit.

All the charges in Trantham’s case were dropped because the judge determined the officer who pulled Trantham over that night should have pulled him over immediately after the alleged traffic violation instead of later at a traffic light, Erzen said. The stop at the traffic light was not valid because the officer needed a different reason to pull him over at that point, Erzen said of the judge’s decision.

The day after Trantham’s arrest, Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski said he stood by his officer’s “professional conduct in the face of inflammatory hateful conduct” and found Trantham’s “use of racial epithets during this incident and disparaging.”

At the police station, authorities said at the time he shouted he knew Rushern L. Baker III, the Prince George’s county executive. Trantham said he did tell officers that, and that he had Baker’s personal telephone number.

“I told them I would tell Mr. Baker about how I was being treated,” he said Wednesday.

Trantham said he did not recall inappropriate language and said he is considering filing a civil suit against police.

“I really think the video speaks for itself but due to the fact that there may be further pending legal proceedings, I won’t be able to say anything else about it,” police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.