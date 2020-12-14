Dumpster fires are not merely talked or written about. They exist. This one was reported about 11:20 p.m. in what Pete Piringer, the spokesman, described as a “roll-off dumpster” at the loading dock at the rear of an apartment house in Maryland Avenue, near E. Middle Lane.
The Merriam-Webster online dictionary says that in informal English, a dumpster fire is something of a disaster. The definition is “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”
It was not possible to determine exactly how the Sunday night fire was handled. But Piringer said the fire was confined to the trash receptacle, and it drew a substantial response from the fire department.
There was, then, no immediate indication that the conflagration was permitted to become a real dumpster fire of a dumpster fire. In reality, sometimes a dumpster fire is only a fire in a dumpster. Or trash receptacle.