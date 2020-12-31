“Police! Show me your hands!” the officer had yelled, according to prosecutors, followed by pleas to surrender: “Don’t do it! Don’t do it!”

A gifted computer programmer who lived in his parents’ home, Lemp had caught the attention of police after they received tips that he illegally possessed weapons and had written online that he was an active member of a self-proclaimed militia, the report said. They also suspected Lemp had been illegally manufacturing and selling “ghost guns,” which don’t have serial numbers and can’t be traced.

The officer fired at Lemp as other SWAT members stormed through the house after battering through the front door. Their raid was complicated because earlier surveillance of the home showed Lemp had rigged a different exterior door — leading to his bedroom — with a booby-trap designed to explode a shotgun shell into the face of intruders, according to prosecutors’ findings.

They also asserted that a series of private text messages Lemp had written in the months before the shooting revealed he expected the police to raid his bedroom. He wrote about the need to reinforce the interior door to his bedroom to withstand a battering ram. And he indicated he was ready to shoot when they came.

“I’ve accepted the inevitability and made peace with my demise,” he wrote to a friend earlier in 2020, according to the report. “At least I’ll go down kicking.”

After the raid, the report said, police recovered from Lemp’s bedroom at least 50 boxes of ammunition, a ballistics vest, three assault-style rifles, a handgun on his nightstand and parts for more booby-traps.

“The threat caused by Duncan Lemp retrieving a rifle and pointing it at the officer, coupled with Lemp’s apparent refusal to obey lawful commands, justified the shooting officer’s use of deadly force,” prosecutors concluded in the report, which relied on the use of a grand jury and several witness interviews.

The report expands beyond the specifics of the shooting, breaking down how and why police made such an aggressive entrance into the Lemps’ one-story, ranch-style home. The report also addressed two broader policy issues — no-knock warrants and body-worn cameras — that are part of police accountability discussions nationwide and in Montgomery County.

“The reasons for the ‘no-knock’ provision was due to Lemp being ‘anti-government,’ ‘anti-police,’ currently in possession of body armor, and an active member of the Three Percenters,” the report said, referencing what it called a far-right militia movement. “Additionally, police had viewed several videos showing Lemp handling and shooting firearms. The police felt that knocking and announcing their presence would put the officers in serious danger if Lemp decided to resist his arrest.”

The nine-month investigation was conducted in the absence of useful police video recordings. Montgomery County has a policy of not equipping front-line SWAT officers with body cameras, according to department records. One SWAT team member did have a body-worn camera, according to the report, but it was not activated until after the raid was over.

Lemp’s family members have long held the police exaggerated the threat Lemp posed. His family has said police obtained a no-knock warrant based on flimsy evidence, opened fire on him while he was still asleep and then burst into his room and stomped on his neck — assertions contradicted by the report.

Lemp was struck by all five founds in front of his girlfriend.

Anti-government extremists around the country, to whom Lemp has become a beloved martyr, have also questioned the shooting. The lack of body-camera footage likely will fuel their speculation.

Since the shooting, Montgomery police commanders have quietly acknowledged the limits of their body-camera policy, and have discussed making them mandatory for front-line SWAT officers just as they are for uniformed patrol officers.

Police commanders this year have stood by their use of no-knock warrants, which they have conducted about twice a week in recent years. In July, police officials pushed back against efforts to abolish or curtail their no-knock warrants — helping carve out a wide range of investigations for which they could still be used. In legislative testimony over the summer, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in 40 years of performing no-knock warrants, the county SWAT team had been involved in only three shootings, and the Lemp raid was the first that turned fatal.

“That speaks volumes to the tactics and the training that these officers go through consistently,” Jones said.

Citing a barrage of death threats the case has evoked from extremists, the police department repeatedly declined to identify the officer who killed Lemp, counter to their long-standing policy for officers involved in fatal shootings. The report also did not identify the officer.

As with all such shootings in Montgomery County, the case was first investigated by the department's homicide division. They were supervised by prosecutors one county to the north, Howard County, following a policy designed to lend independence.

In the absence of body-camera video, prosecutors drew largely on the recollections of the shooting officer, Lemp’s girlfriend and forensic evidence from their bedroom.

When Montgomery County implemented its body-worn camera program in 2016 amid national calls for increased police accountability, the department mandated them for patrol officers, according to police department documents. SWAT officers were exempt, as officials feared recordings released to the public could reveal raid tactics and endanger officers and future operations.

The notion that body camera videos will reveal tactics has historically been a concern to SWAT officers, but it’s one that’s fading, said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. The footage that gets released he says, tends to be from individual SWAT officers, revealing only a small part of the larger raid strategies. The trade-off — showing the public how controversial parts of raids unfolded — serves SWAT teams better in the long run, according to Eells.

“You’re not exactly giving up the crown jewels,” Eells said. “And in the vast majority of these cases, video exonerates allegations against the officers.”