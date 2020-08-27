Lurking in his background — at least according to allegations filed by police in Montgomery County District Court this week — was that Bero had sexually abused an eighth-grade girl from 2014 to 2015 when she was his history student at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring. One of the most stunning allegations: Bero sent the 14-year-old a nude picture of himself from his own bachelor party, according to court records.

Bero was arrested and placed in jail Wednesday on one count of sex abuse of a minor and six counts of third-degree sex offense. Police alleged he fondled the student on numerous occasions when they were alone in his classroom at the end of the school day.

Bero, who is now 30 and whose bid for Congress wasn’t successful, was released from jail Thursday on a $10,000 bond after making a brief court appearance. He said little during the hearing, as is customary for such early-case proceedings in Montgomery County.

Supporting him in the courtroom were his wife and his mother.

Bero and his family “in terms of taking it seriously have been extraordinary,” his attorney, Rene Sandler, said in court.

She added that her client has not had contact with the purported victim for five years. Sandler also said Bero had previously never been arrested and cooperated with the police.

“He worked well with the detective,” Sandler said. “Anything the detective asked, we provided.”

She declined after court to address the accusations other than saying the bachelor party allegation wasn’t true.

In court Thursday, prosecutors asked Judge Patricia Mitchell to hold Bero in jail.

“The defendant has shown he is willing to engage minors in surreptitious communication to groom them for abuse,” Assistant State’s Attorney Gordon King said.

But Mitchell said there was nothing to indicate Bero wouldn’t return to court on his own. She ordered that he have no unsupervised contact with children and that he not be allowed to use electronic devices.

Bero has been placed on administrative leave by the school system.

He most recently taught social studies at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, where he also served as head boys’ varsity lacrosse coach and an assistant varsity football coach, according to a schools spokesman. Before Watkins Mill, Bero worked at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School from 2013 to 2016. Prior to that, he spent four years working as a substitute teacher for various Montgomery County schools.

Police said their investigation continues.

“We have had contact with additional potential victims,” said Capt. Amy Daum, director of the police department’s Special Victims Investigations Division. “We encourage others to come forward as well.”

In the case at hand, detectives spoke with the alleged victim, now 19, in July. She told them she moved to Maryland when she was 14 and struck up a friendship with Bero. She ate lunch in his classroom and confided in him family problems she was having, according to police court filings.

At some point, Bero posted his Kik social media name on a board, telling students to message him directly about assignments. Doing so led to the girl and Bero messaging back-and-forth, police wrote in court papers.

“On an unknown date in late 2014, [the victim] received an unsolicited nude photo from an intoxicated Bero who was celebrating at his bachelor party,” police wrote in court papers.

The two went on to send each other a series nude photos, police alleged, including images that Bero took of himself in the boys’ bathroom at his school.

When the two met alone in his classroom, according to police, the door was sometimes locked. Other times, when the door wasn’t locked, their actions would “take place in front of a supply closet that, when opened, provided concealment from people walking by the classroom door,” detectives wrote.

The woman told police that she stopped communicating with Bero by the end of her freshman year in high school.

As for his congressional bid, Bero tried to knock off Rep. David Trone in the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County to the western border of the state. Bero collected 25,037 votes compared to Trone’s 65,655 votes.