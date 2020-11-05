The department did not immediately give a reason for Roessler’s resignation, but a spokesman said Roessler “will focus on a seamless transition to a new chief” between now and his departure.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay applauded Roessler’s service.
“I want to thank Chief Roessler for his years of service to Fairfax County and his dedication to protecting our county,” McKay said in a statement. He added the chief’s efforts had “made us the safest jurisdiction of our size in the nation. The Chief has worked with the Board on reforms that have solidified the Fairfax County Police Department as a leader in transparency and community trust.”