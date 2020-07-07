One of the eight people arrested was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, D.C. police said. A second arrest was on a charge of assault on a police officer, and a third was on a charge of threats to kidnap or injure and resisting arrest, police said.
As of Tuesday night, preliminary information indicated that five other people were arrested on charges of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” D.C. police said.
No names were given and no details were immediately available late Tuesday about any incidents that might have led to the charges. It was not clear whether the arrests stemmed from a single incident.
All of those arrested were adults, police said.