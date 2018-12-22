Eight of the 11 Prince George’s County police officers suspended after a gunshot incident at a holiday party have been released from the suspensions, the county police said Saturday.

In the Dec. 15 incident, several off-duty county officers were at a house in Brandywine for a holiday party, police said. At one point, one of the officers was handling a privately-owned weapon and it discharged, the police said.

The officer was wounded in a hand, and a second officer was grazed by a ricochet, both from the same shot, police said. While an investigation is continuing, police said, it appeared that the gun fired once, accidentally, with no intent to cause harm or damage.

Chief Hank Stawinski said, he was disappointed by the matter, which he said has had negative effects.

Initially police said 11 off-duty officers at the house at the time were suspended. Four were released from suspension Tuesday, the police said, and the other four on Friday.

Three officers remained on suspension, the police said. Two are from the Emergency Services Team and the other is in the Bureau of Investigation, the police said.