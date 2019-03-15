A spate of gunfire Thursday night left one person dead and seven others injured in five separate incidents spread over three quadrants of the District, according to D.C. police.

Two people were shot in each of three different locations. The shootings occurred in a 5 1/2-hour period. Police said that the seven wounded victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Police said they believe the incidents are unrelated.

The homicide brings to 33 the number of people killed in violence this year in the District, up from 22 at this time in 2018. Police have said that shootings have become more lethal over the past year.

The first shooting, which occurred about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, was the only fatality. Police said a man was shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the center of the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Officers found the man unconscious near a playground and parking lot in Columbia Heights Village, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who responded to the shooting, said police reviewed surveillance video that shows a hooded gunman who walked up to the victim and fired. The assailant then walked away. The fact that the shooting happened steps away from a playground and streets busy with vehicles and pedestrians added to the “reckless” and “brazen” nature of the incident, Newsham said.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police said they stationed officers near the park after reports of gunfire there on Wednesday, although no one then was struck. About 90 minutes before Thursday’s killing, a crime suppression team from the 3rd Police District recovered a gun about a block away, police said.

About 9 p.m., police said two men were shot and wounded in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in Anacostia. It is unclear if either victim was a target. They told officers they were walking, heard gunshots, then felt getting hit, according to a police report.

Police said about 11:10 p.m., a man was shot in the 2900 block of Nelson Place SE, near Minnesota Avenue and the Dupont Park neighborhood.

A police report says the victim was sitting on steps when a man approached, told him, “What are you looking at?” and engaged in an argument. The report says the victim ran and the gunman shot him once in the right hip.

Twenty minutes later, about 11:30 p.m. in the Buena Vista neighborhood, police said two women were shot in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE. One was struck in the leg, the other in the neck, police said.

A police report says officers found no witnesses and knew of no possible motive for the attack.

The final shootings occurred about 11:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of H Street NE, in the Carver-Langston neighborhood. Police said a man was grazed by a bullet and a woman was struck.

No other details were immediately available.

