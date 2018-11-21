The site of Wednesday’s house fire in Bethesda, in which two people died. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

A woman in her 90s and her son, who was in his 60s, were killed early Wednesday, officials said, when a fire swept through their two-story, century-old home in Montgomery County, along a residential street that divides Maryland and the District.

A neighbor reported seeing flames leaping from the house in the 4900 block of Western Avenue about 1 a.m., and a county fire department spokesman, Pete Piringer, said firefighters found heavy fire on both floors.

The victims of the fire, which broke out on the day before Thanksgiving, were Montgomery County’s first and second residential fire deaths this year. A neighbor described the victims’ extended family as small but close.

The house is in the Westgate area of Bethesda between River Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Piringer said one victim was found on the second floor, the other on the first. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The blaze caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the home and its contents and required as many as 65 firefighters to extinguish.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, although he said the home’s sloping shingled roof and dormer-style attic trapped some fire.

Piringer said investigators think the fire started in the first-floor living room.

Although a cause has not been pinpointed, Piringer said three possible sources of ignition were found in the living room — smoking materials, a halogen lightbulb and a light fixture.

Piringer said there were no working smoke detectors in the 1,674-square-foot home built in 1908. He said two detectors were found in a box on a shelf inside the front door, but they were five years old and did not emit an alert. He said two other smoke detectors that were outdated and nonfunctioning were on walls of the home, one with an expired battery.

“They were older versions and should have been replaced years ago,” Piringer said.

Relatives have been notified of the deaths, but Piringer said Wednesday afternoon that the victims’ names would not be made public until after identification by the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

The male victim had worked 26 years as an accountant for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, according to a spokesman for the agency. His mother was from Germany, according to a neighbor.

Bobby Gonzalez, 46, who has lived next-door to the family for 15 years, said that the male victim “went to work, came home and took care of his mom, and that’s it. He didn’t have much of a social life.”

Gonzalez said that his children, ages 6 and 8, called the male victim “uncle” and they often played and talked together.

He said his neighbor was taken with store sales and would often return from a binge trip to Whole Foods with hundreds of dollars of frozen fish and steaks, and then stop by Gonzalez’s house to give him half. “He’d tell me, ‘I ran out of room in my refrigerator,’ ” Gonzalez said.