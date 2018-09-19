A 70-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a crash in Springfield, Va., and officials said speed and weather may have played a role.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near Rolling Road and Hunter Village Drive when Mina Fowler lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed over the grassy median before crashing into a Kia Sportage.

Fowler and the other driver were taken to area hospitals. She was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, a 33-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officials said speed and the weather may have been factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Heavy rains fell in the region at times on Monday afternoon.