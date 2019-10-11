A teen driver stuck and killed an elderly woman Friday morning near a middle school in Prince William County.

Authorities said Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge was struck shortly before 7 a.m. while walking in a crosswalk in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle. The collision happened near Graham Park Middle School.

Prince William police said a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the car, a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, traveling west on Graham Park Road when she struck the woman crossing the street. Vesovic was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said the road was closed for about three hours. They are investigating the crash.

