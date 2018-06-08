Police in Prince George’s County have ruled the death of a 76-year-old woman who died in a fire as a homicide, officials said.

Jeanette Goines of Hyattsville was found dead April 14 inside a home in the 1400 block of Ray Road.

Earlier that same day, police had responded to the home after an alarm went off but found that it was secure and there were “no signs of forced entry.” Officials said there was no sign of fire at the time.

But barely 40 minutes later, rescuers responded to the home for a fire. Once inside the home, firefighters found Goines dead, and she was badly burned, police said.

After a review by the chief medical examiner, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Officials also ruled that the manner of death was homicide and that she had died before the fire.