“Such an incident must not be tolerated anywhere — but it will not be tolerated in our nation’s capital,” Norton said in a statement.

The women, India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, planned to take their infant sons to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial on Thursday afternoon. But before they could climb out of their car, which they’d parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House, a marked Secret Service cruiser drove into their left front bumper, Winston told The Post. Within seconds, uniformed Secret Service officers had swarmed them, demanding they raise their hands and get out of the car, the women and their attorney said.

For the next hour, the women, who are African American, say they were detained, handcuffed and kept from their crying babies. The officers, at least at first, did not wear masks while handling them and their children, Winston said. The women said they were told the vehicle had been reported stolen, but Johnson provided proof she was the owner and said she had never reported it stolen. The women, best friends since seventh grade, said they received no further explanation from police about why they were targeted.

Norton, who represents the District in Congress, said in her letter addressed to acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf and Secret Service Director James Murray that she wants answers within five days to a series of questions. She asked why the Secret Service crashed into the women and whether they had probable cause to detain them; why the women were not read their Miranda Rights; why the officers did not wear masks; why the police pointed guns at the women and their babies; and whether the Secret Service would produce dashboard or body camera footage of the incident and release it to the public.

Johnson and Winston’s attorney, Tim Maloney, sent a similar letter to the Secret Service director over the weekend, demanding an internal investigation.

“These were two young African American mothers with their babies sitting lawfully in a car with D.C. tags,” Maloney wrote in his letter. “Can the Secret Service honestly say it would have treated white out-of-town tourists and their babies, sitting there without District tags, the same way?”

Maloney said the Secret Service has acknowledged his letter and told him they are looking into the incident.

“The continued silence of the Secret Service is not acceptable,” Maloney said Tuesday. “They have to give some public explanation.”

In a statement over the weekend, a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed they had received a “query requesting the agency investigate an alleged interaction between Uniformed Division Officers and two members of the public.” The Secret Service said it is “looking into the matter.”

DHS and Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on Norton’s letter.

Winston said she and Johnson have spent the days since the confrontation with police feeling traumatized and paranoid.