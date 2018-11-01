A 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Northern Virginia has been charged with having an “inappropriate relationship with a child,” according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices said Lindsay R. Mages, of Aldie, Va., was arrested Wednesday. She faces charges that she had a nonsexual, inappropriate relationship with a child that “caused or created a mental injury,” sheriff officials said in a statement.

Authorities said Mages was “at times responsible for the student” outside of school hours. The relationship happened between January and August, while Mages worked as a teacher at Discovery and Hillside elementary schools.

Officials said they did not release further information about the child to protect the person’s identity.

Mages is being held on no bond at the Loudoun County jail.