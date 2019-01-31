A teacher at an elementary school in Northwest Washington’s Petworth neighborhood was arrested Thursday after police said he assaulted a child, according to D.C. police.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 17 at Barnard Elementary School in the 400 block of Decatur Street NW. Police issued a warrant for the teacher’s arrest after an investigation was complete.

The teacher, Jarvis B. Massenburg, 50, of Bowie, Md., was charged with second-degree child cruelty. Police said in a statement that Massenburg allegedly “physically assaulted a juvenile student.”

A police report says school surveillance video shows that the teacher allegedly “choked the victim.”

Massenburg did not make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, and there was no record of an attorney. Calls to phone numbers associated with Massenburg were not returned.

A spokesman for the school system said Massenburg has been on leave during the investigation. No other details were available, though additional information will be made public after Massenburg appears in court, possibly Friday.

The school’s principal, Grace Reid, told parents in a letter that the teacher taught fourth-grade English and language arts. Reid wrote that she would “ensure that every student receives the high-quality education they deserve in a safe and supportive environment.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news