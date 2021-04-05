Davis’s car, a 2014 Honda, was going south on Route 301 when the collision occurred, state police said, based on preliminary investigation. The actions of the car driven by Starr were not described. He was driving a 2006 Toyota, police said.
Other details of the crash were not immediately provided early Monday.
The county fire department said drivers were trapped in both vehicles and required extrication.
Davis was taken to Prince George’s Hospital, where she later died, the state police said.
Starr died at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The intersection of Route 301 and Harbor Way is about a half-mile south of Route 50.