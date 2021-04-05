A 70-year-old Washington woman and a 68-year-old Annapolis man were killed late Sunday night in a two-car crash in Prince George’s County, state police said.

Elizabeth Davis and John Starr, the two drivers, were fatally injured in the collision in the Bowie area about 10:25 p.m. near Route 301 and Harbor Way, according to state police.

Davis’s car, a 2014 Honda, was going south on Route 301 when the collision occurred, state police said, based on preliminary investigation. The actions of the car driven by Starr were not described. He was driving a 2006 Toyota, police said.

Other details of the crash were not immediately provided early Monday.

The county fire department said drivers were trapped in both vehicles and required extrication.

Davis was taken to Prince George’s Hospital, where she later died, the state police said.

Starr died at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The intersection of Route 301 and Harbor Way is about a half-mile south of Route 50.