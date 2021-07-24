Lu was last seen on the evening of June 3, on surveillance video while shopping at an Aldi in Woodbridge, police said. She did not show up for work the next day and was reported missing, police said.
Fairfax County police announced last week they had a person of interest in the case, saying they had strong evidence linking the man to Lu’s disappearance, but did not name the man at the time.
Police did not offer a motive for the slaying.
After Lu went missing, police responded to her home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive on June 4 and found her car parked in the driveway, police said. They found fresh groceries in the back seat but no signs of forced entry on her home, police said.
Officers eventually searched Lu’s home and found signs that blood had been cleaned up in the garage, police said. Police also launched an extensive search for Lu in Virginia and further afield.
On July 15, officers searched the wooded area near her home where her body was later discovered. Police said a piece of clothing had led them to search the area.
Sayrs relatives did not immediately respond to calls and messages for comment.
Fairfax County police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the arrest of Sayrs.
