A 41-year-old man who works at a D.C. public charter school has been arrested and charged with several counts of child sexual abuse, D.C. police said.

Among the charges Jimmon Watson faces is first-degree child sexual abuse.

D.C. police said the incidents occurred between June 2017 and May 2018 and involved three juvenile victims.

Watson was arrested Wednesday.

Police did not disclose which charter school he worked at, and a spokeswoman for the charter school system did not immediately return a call seeking comment.