An employee with the District government’s regulatory agency is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl just outside his office.

Prosecutors say Darrell Pope, a program support specialist at the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) in D.C., would meet drug customers outside the building, according to prosecutors in the federal court in Alexandria. He is making his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

While Pope lives in Clinton, Md., and works in D.C., he was involved with drug dealers based in Woodbridge, Va., according to the government. Federal agents executed a search warrant Tuesday at the DCRA headquarters. They detained Pope outside the office and searched him, finding 30 grams of what appeared to be fentanyl. In a search of his home, they say, they found an ounce of fentanyl, three firearms and a scale.

Pope has been placed on administrative leave, D.C. officials said. His wife also works for DCRA. She is named in a criminal complaint but is not accused of a crime.

Another man, Ronald Gorham, is accused of supplying Pope with drugs, including once outside DCRA in Pope’s parked car. According to the FBI, Pope admitted Gorham was his regular supplier but denied Gorham gave him drugs outside the DCRA.

Police in Prince William County were tipped off by a confidential informant who was driving customers from Virginia to D.C. to buy heroin from Pope, according to the complaint. Police and the FBI then engaged in nine controlled buys of fentanyl or fentanyl and heroin from Pope, who would come out of his office to meet them.

The amount the undercover officers or informants bought from Pope totaled 87 grams, according to the court records.

