Police said that prompted the call to be treated as a possible active-shooter incident and that dozens of officers and other first responders were dispatched to the scene.
When officers arrived, a police spokeswoman said, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The spokeswoman said the man had two firearms.
Police did not release the man’s identity.
Vincent Morris, a spokesman for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority, said the man had been a current employee of the agency. Morris declined to provide additional information about the person.
The water and sewer buildings are part of a complex located between First and Canal streets in Southeast and include the agency headquarters, a pumping station that sends sewer water to the Blue Plains plant, a fleet building and an office that handles broken sewer lines.