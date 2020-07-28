An employee of the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon outside a complex of agency buildings along the Waterfront in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police and a spokesman for the water department.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of O Street SE, near Nationals Park. Police said the person who called 911 noted that an armed man was near a building.

Police said that prompted the call to be treated as a possible active-shooter incident and that dozens of officers and other first responders were dispatched to the scene.

When officers arrived, a police spokeswoman said, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The spokeswoman said the man had two firearms.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

Vincent Morris, a spokesman for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority, said the man had been a current employee of the agency. Morris declined to provide additional information about the person.

The water and sewer buildings are part of a complex located between First and Canal streets in Southeast and include the agency headquarters, a pumping station that sends sewer water to the Blue Plains plant, a fleet building and an office that handles broken sewer lines.