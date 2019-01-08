Weekend fire at marijuana growing center was blamed on equipment used for growing the marijuana. (DC fire and ems photo)

A fire at a center for growing marijuana was blamed on equipment apparently used to grow marijuana.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon in a building in the 1800 block of Fenwick Street NE. It was contained within a single room on the first floor of a two-story commercial building, the D.C. fire department said.

City records show two cultivation centers — Organic Wellness and Holistic Remedies — were operating at the address.

Investigation has determined that the fire “resulted from mechanical failure of a transfer pump used to mix water and fertilizer in a plastic tank,” the fire department posted on twitter.

Cultivation centers grow marijuana to supply distribution centers. Medical marijuana patients may access it there.