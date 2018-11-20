A Maryland woman accused of killing her estranged husband was acquitted of murder Tuesday after a three-week trial.

Prosecutors had alleged that Anne Allen, 63, enlisted a man she was in a romantic relationship with at the time to help kill her husband, Scott Alan Horn, a retired FBI special agent, as the couple were going through a divorce. They contended Allen fatally shot her husband for a potential life insurance payout and to cash in on his rental properties.

But Allen’s attorneys said that there was no evidence to show Allen fired the gun that killed Horn, 62. Allen’s lawyers said that Horn, who carried large amounts of cash after he collected rent payments, could have been killed in a robbery or by tenants he had recently evicted. “There were many other possible candidates,” said Andrew V. Jezic, Allen’s attorney.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said prosecutors are disappointed with the verdict but respect the jury’s decision.

“We certainly knew going into the case that this was a case based on circumstantial evidence,” said Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney. “But we feel that it was a strong case and we believe that we have the correct individual based on our investigation.”

Horn’s daughter reported her father missing on March 16, 2017, after she didn’t receive her daily morning call from him. Laurel police initially searched the home and left. Horn’s son continued searching for his father and discovered his bleeding body under a woodpile and plastic tarp by a shed outside the home.

Allen was still living at the home while the couple went through divorce proceedings. The couple had a history of domestic violence, and Allen told police she was at the home the morning Horn was killed.

Allen also texted the man she was seeing at the time, Jason Allen Byrd, and thanked him for being her “muscleman” as police were investigating Horn’s disappearance, charging documents state. Jezic told jurors she was thanking Byrd for helping her move furniture after she had torn two ligaments.

Byrd had also been charged in Horn’s killing, but the charges were dropped and Byrd never went to trial, according to Maryland court records.