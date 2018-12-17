Even a llama needed help over the weekend after days of heavy rains hit the D.C. region.

The Howard County Fire Department said it helped rescue a llama that got stuck in a flooded field over the weekend near the Patuxent River in the Mink Hollow area outside the town of Clarksville.

Using ropes, water rescue crews pulled the llama out of the flooded field.

In a Twitter message, officials said, “after crews spent hours” helping “car drivers out of the water @HCDFRS assisted the owner of this llama with bringing him to safety.”

The D.C. region has experienced an unprecedented stretch of soaker rainstorms this fall and early winter, making this year being the wettest on record. This year’s rainfall total beat a record that was set 130 years ago.

So far, the D.C. region has seen more than 62.79 inches of rainfall this year — topping the record of 61.33 set in 1889.