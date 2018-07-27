The attorneys for the man charged with the 2015 killings of three Upper Northwest Washington family members and their housekeeper say they have evidence another suspect was responsible for the killings that they plan to introduce during the September trial.

In their latest filing Friday, D.C. public defenders Judith Pipe and Jeffrey Stein did not identify who the alternative suspect is and argued to D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith McKenna - over prosecutors’ objections - that they do not have to reveal the details of their defense until trial.

“The court should reject the government’s attempts to secure pretrial discovery of defense theory, the identities of any purported third-party perpetrator and the evidentiary basis supporting” such defense, Wint’s attorneys wrote in their filing.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at which point McKenna could rule on whether defense attorneys would be required to reveal their defensive strategy or allow them to wait until trial.

The attorneys’ client, Daron Wint, 36, of Lanham, Md., is charged with multiple counts of murder and other crimes in the killings of businessman Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their son Philip, 10; and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, 57.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police have said the four victims were held captive the evening of May 13, 2015, and that their attacker fled with $40,000 in ransom that had been delivered to the stately home in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive NW, the neighborhood that also holds the vice-president’s mansion. The family’s burned out home has since been demolished.

Prosecutors say Wint beat and stabbed his four victims before setting the house on fire. Police discovered the bodies after firefighters were called to the home.

Authorities initially said they thought Wint did not act alone, however Wint remains the sole defendant in the slayings.

His trial is scheduled to begin mid-September following what attorneys expect to be a lengthy jury selection process as a result of the media attention the case drew. The trial is expected to last about two months, attorneys have said.

Although Wint’s attorneys did not name another suspect, in an earlier court filing, they cited one person they said had provided homicide detectives with “false information” about “his” whereabouts on the night and early morning of the killings. The attorneys requested additional information regarding this person.

Wint once worked for a Savopoulos family business, American Iron Works.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wint after his DNA was found on pizza crust at the scene. His DNA was later found on a neon-green construction vest that was inside a blue Porsche stolen from the home, prosecutors said. Since then, hundreds of forensic samples from the scene were collected and studied, according to recent court filings.