A man walks past a Baltimore police car near a corner where a victim of a shooting was discovered on July 30, 2015. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Former Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa was sentenced to 10 months in prison Friday for failing to file tax returns that resulted in a loss to the government of about $67,000.

In addition to prison time, De Sousa must perform 100 hours of community service and pay restitution, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

“As a law enforcement officer, Darryl De Sousa knew that he had a duty to file tax returns,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement announcing the sentence. “His failure to file was a crime — not an oversight.”

De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard P. Martin, declined to comment after the hearing.

In December, De Sousa, 54, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns.

[Baltimore police commissioner charged with failing to file taxes]

De Sousa falsely claimed exemptions, allowances and deductions to reduce the amount of federal and state taxes he owed, according to his plea agreement. In some cases, De Sousa claimed local property tax deductions though he did not have any property, and business losses, though he did not have a business, the government said.

De Sousa also admitted that he didn’t file tax returns from 2011 to 2015.

De Sousa had been working for the Baltimore Police Department since 1998 but was elevated to commissioner in January 2018 after Mayor Catherine Pugh ousted Kevin Davis. De Sousa only served in the top position for about four months before he was charged with tax crimes and resigned.

De Sousa still owes about $60,000 in restitution, the government said.

