The ex-boyfriend of a woman found dead in her bedroom has been arrested in her killing, police said.

Willie Coleman Jr., 44, has been charged with second-degree murder of Sonya Harris, 38, according to Prince George’s County police.

Harris was found unresponsive in her bed Dec. 30 after officers were called to her apartment in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a welfare check, police said.

Harris and Coleman had been in a relationship in the past and still lived together, police said.

An autopsy determined Harris died of asphyxiation, police said.