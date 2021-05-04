Multiple accusers in Virginia have come forward against Ryan, who also spent time at Catholic University in D.C., a parish in Dayton, Ohio, and outposts for sexually troubled priests in New Mexico and Maryland. On his second trip to the United States, beginning in June 1979, he was assigned a second time to Star of the Sea church and school in Virginia Beach, where he worked as a counselor at the school for elementary and middle school children, Australian investigators found during their first probe of Ryan.